Mystic Unicorn Ice Cream Sandwiches Arrive in Vancouver For a Limited Time Only

One of Vancouver’s best ice cream purveyors has brought back a favourite treat that is truly something dreams are made of.

You can get the Mystic Unicorn ice cream sandwich at Innocent Ice Cream until the end of the month, so act quick—you don’t want to miss out on this one.

It’s also for a great cause. Proceeds from the dessert will go to QMUNITY, an organization offering support and resources to members of the LGBTQ+ community.

They use a lemon sugar cookie to sandwich in the ice cream, which is actually a mixed berry frozen yogurt. Of course, the finishing touches include a unicorn horn and sprinkles—to make it even more whimsical.

Mystic Unicorn at Innocent Ice Cream

When: Available until July 31, 2020. They’re open six days a week (closed Tuesdays) from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: 4895 Main Street, Vancouver

