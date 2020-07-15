Mystic Unicorn Ice Cream Sandwiches Arrive in Vancouver For a Limited Time Only

One of Vancouver’s best ice cream purveyors has brought back a favourite treat that is truly something dreams are made of.
You can get the Mystic Unicorn ice cream sandwich at Innocent Ice Cream until the end of the month, so act quick—you don’t want to miss out on this one.
You Might Also Like:
- This Sweet Shop Is Home To Vancouver’s Best (& Biggest) Cookies
- This Dessert Cafe Has A New Shaved Ice Series For All Your Matcha Needs
It’s also for a great cause. Proceeds from the dessert will go to QMUNITY, an organization offering support and resources to members of the LGBTQ+ community.
They use a lemon sugar cookie to sandwich in the ice cream, which is actually a mixed berry frozen yogurt. Of course, the finishing touches include a unicorn horn and sprinkles—to make it even more whimsical.
View this post on Instagram
𝙈𝙮𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙘 𝙐𝙣𝙞𝙘𝙤𝙧𝙣 𝙄𝙘𝙚-𝙘𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙢🦄 Who doesn't love a yummy cookies ice-cream sandwich?! I got to try out innocent ice-cream's mystic Unicorn ice-cream sandwich and loved the lemon sugar cookies they used with the mixed berries frozen yoghurt ice-cream! Not to mention it's topped off with sprinkles and sparkles to make it extra magical! This was my first time having @innocenticecream and I was definitely blown away by how pretty their mystic Unicorn ice-cream sandwich are! The flavours are on the tart side because of the berries frozen yoghurt. If you are a fan of ice-cream on the tart and refreshing side, this would definitely be for you! They have mini cookies ice-cream sandwiches in all sorts of flavour combos! My favourite was the "sweet tea" mini ice-cream sandwich with vanilla sugar cookies and matcha ice-cream!! Grab the Mystic Unicorn ice-cream sandwich quick before they are no longer available! The limited time menu item is only available for the month of July and the proceeds will be donated to @qmunity – a non-profit organization based in Vancouver that works to improve queer, trans, and two-spirit lives. Thank you so much for the yummy frozen treat @innocenticecream @michaelchoosefood! Till we nom again @food_with_howie @alexinaball! . . . . . . #icecream #desserts #gastropostvan #vcbfood #dhvanfood #eatvancouver #foodvancouver #vanfoodie #curiocityvancouver #eeeeeats #foodintheair #dishedvan #foodstyling #eatfamous #foodgawker #devourpower #thrillist #infatuation #cameraeatsfirst #newforkcity #forkyea #thefeedfeed #sydneyeats #tryitordiet #getinmybelly #torontoeats #eatingfortheinsta #eatingnewyork #feedyoursoull #huffposttaste
Mystic Unicorn at Innocent Ice Cream
When: Available until July 31, 2020. They’re open six days a week (closed Tuesdays) from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: 4895 Main Street, Vancouver
For more decadent desserts in Metro Vancouver, check out our Food section.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.