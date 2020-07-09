This Dessert Cafe Has A New Shaved Ice Series For Your Matcha Needs

Mad about Matcha? BlackBall has just the thing for you. The popular Taiwanese dessert shop has just unveiled an all-new shaved ice (and snow ice) series dedicated to all things Matcha.

And rest assured—they use only the best of the best, with premium Matcha from Kyoto.

Matcha Shaved Ice Series

Matcha shaved ice set: Matcha pudding, rice balls, pearl, yam Q, red bean, Matcha Mochi, plum blossom shape wagashi, black sesame gelato and vanilla gelato.

Matcha Snow Ice Series

Matcha snow ice cup with Taiyaki: Matcha shaved ice, Matcha jelly, red bean, green bean, rice cereal, whipping cream, custard Taiyaki and vanilla gelato.

Matcha shaved ice, Matcha jelly, red bean, rice ball, Matcha Mochi and Matcha gelato. Matcha snow ice cup with black sesame gelato: Matcha shaved ice, Matcha jelly, red bean, Matcha Pocky, Matcha KitKat, Matcha powder, whipping cream and black sesame gelato.

The series is available exclusively at their Richmond location.

BlackBall Richmond



When: Open noon to 11:30 p.m. daily (open until midnight Friday-Sunday)

Where: Unit 1061-8300 Capstan Way

For more eats across Metro Vancouver, check out our Food section.