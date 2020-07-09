Starbucks Is Offering A Buy-One-Get-One-Free Deal Today

Although it’s another rainy July day, Starbucks is here to make things a little better with their Happy Hour deal.

Today, you can cash in on the coffee chain’s buy-one-get-one-free deal between 2-7 pm. So, if you get a drink in a grande size or larger, you’ll get the second one for free.

You can choose from any of your favourite drinks or get something off their summer menu. That includes a S’mores Frappuccino or an Iced Pineapple Matcha drink, among other choices.

Just remember, you must be a Starbucks Rewards member, so use your rewards app to order your drinks and let the barista know you want the deal ahead of time.

In addition, you must also wear a mask when entering a Starbucks location, due to COVID-19 safety measures.

