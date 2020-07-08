Your Local David’s Tea Store Might Not Be Around Much Longer

Your local David’s Tea store may not open when the pandemic ends, as the company announced it’s closing many Canadian locations.

The Quebec-based brand announced, Wednesday, it is restructuring the company to focus more on online sales.

The tea brand has 240 locations across North America, but said they were struggling financially. That was only made worse when the pandemic began.

As a result, the store hasn’t paid rent for any of its locations in the last three months. However, while David’s Tea sales diminished in stores, they have seen a rise in sales online in recent months.

“With all stores closed since mid-March, many of our loyal tea-loving customers have already shifted to buying our products online, and in supermarkets and pharmacies across Canada,” said Herschel Segal, Founder, Chairman and Interim CEO of David’s Tea in a press release.

This is part of what inspired the new restructuring, as the company said the move will result in a “significant reduction” of its footprint with physical stores.

The company has yet to announce which locations it plans on closing. Metro Vancouver is home to more than 10 stores.

Many businesses across B.C. have reopened in Phase 3 of the Restart plan, including several Vancouver malls.

