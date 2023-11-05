Vintage Photos Of Stanley Park From Over A Century Ago

Stanley Park has a lot of rich history in Vancouver and has frequently been ranked as one of the most beautiful city park in the world.
Unlike other large urban parks, Stanley Park is not the creation of a landscape architect, but rather the evolution of a forest and urban space over many years.
Most of the manmade structures we see today were built between 1911 and 1937 under the influence of then superintendent W.S. Rawlings. Additional attractions, such as a polar bear exhibit, aquarium, and miniature train, were added in the post-war period.
While browsing through the Vancouver archives, we came across the following 5 photos of Stanley Park from the early 90’s.
Although hardly recognizable now, the park was always a central place to be in the city. Take a look yourself, and see if you can recognize any landmarks.
A Look Back At Stanley Park 1890-1940
Prospect Point – 1890
Brockton Point Lighthouse – 1917
Hollow Tree – 1923
Lumbermens Arch – 1930s
Lions Gate Bridge – 1940
What are your thoughts? Do you recognize any of the spots. Share in the comments below!