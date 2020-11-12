Beloved Holiday Tradition Lights Of Hope Is Going Virtual This Season

One of the city’s most beloved holiday traditions is going virtual this year, amid the ongoing pandemic.

For the first time ever, spectators can take in the St. Paul’s Foundation Lights of Hope community celebration from the comfort of their homes.

Mark your calendar for Hope at Home starting at 6 p.m. on Nov. 19th.

The virtual event kicks off the holiday season and marks the beginning of St. Paul’s annual fundraising campaign.

Viewers can take in the more than 4,000 feet of sparkling lights and 400 stars that will illuminate Burrard Street.

The online format will also include a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, along with musical performances by Treble 5 Music and the Vancouver Bach Choir.

A livestream of the festive display will be available on their website from Nov. 19th until Jan. 4th.

Lights of Hope has raised more than $40 million in the past 22 years—which has helped fund urgently needed equipment, research and medical teaching initiatives at Providence Health Care’s hospitals and long-term care homes.

Lights Of Hope At Home

When: Thursday, Nov. 19th from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. (light up will take place shortly after 6:30 p.m.)

