La Maison Simons, Canada’s oldest private and family-owned retailer, just announced that it will be opening a brand-new location in CF Pacific Centre in Downtown Vancouver. With “its distinctive blend of fashion, art, and design,” the store will mark Simons’ 20th store nationwide, as well as its second in B.C.

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Simons in Vancouver

“In the heart of Vancouver, the new store will complement Simons’ existing Park Royal location and enhance access for customers across the region, creating more opportunities to discover the uniquely Canadian Simons experience,” said Simons in a news release. “CF Pacific Centre is among the highest-traffic retail destinations in Western Canada and is widely recognized as a leading location for flagship retail.”

More than $55-million is being invested into the project. It intends to contribute to the local economy by creating approximately 150 new jobs, adding onto Simons’ employment of more than 4,000 people across Canada.

Simons’s first B.C. location in Park Royal has “delivered consistent, high double-digit growth since opening.” The store has seen an over 30% growth year-over-year in 2025, and has had strong digital engagement through its e-commerce. E-commerce alone has accounted for about 35% of Simons’ sales in B.C.

The New Store

“Vancouver is one of Canada’s most dynamic and inspiring retail markets, and we’re pleased to expand our presence here,” said Bernard Leblanc, President and CEO of Simons. “Our growth is guided by our customers and a desire to create spaces that reflect the communities we serve. The strong response in Western Canada has reinforced our commitment to the region, and we look forward to bringing a distinctive Simons experience to the downtown core – one that blends fashion, art and design while building meaningful connections with Vancouver’s diverse communities.”

The new Simons store, opening in Fall 2027, will span around 92,000-sq.-ft. across three floors. Moreover, shoppers can expect inspiration from Vancouver’s architectural legacy, with the store’s concept referencing Brutalism and 1960s aesthetics.

“Each Simons store is uniquely conceived, with a creative, people-first approach that shapes environments thoughtfully integrated into local communities, extending beyond the traditional shopping experience.”