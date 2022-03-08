After four long years, Russell Peters is finally going on tour again and is scheduled to perform in Vancouver.

The popular Canadian comedian took to Instagram to announce the Canadian leg of his new “Act Your Age” World Tour.

The tour will kick off on Victoria on June 22 before making its way to Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Thursday, June 23. Peters will also host shows in Prince George and Kelowna.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, March 11 @ 10am via Ticketmaster. There will also be an artist pre-sale on Wednesday, March 9th, 10am local to Thursday, March 10th at 10pm.

Russell Peters Vancouver Show 2022

When: Thursday, June 23

Where: Rogers Arena

Admission: On sale on Friday, March 11 @ 10am via Ticketmaster. Pre-sale on Wednesday, March 9th, 10am local to Thursday, March 10th at 10pm.

