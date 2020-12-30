Notable 2021 Restaurants Opening In Vancouver To Look Out For

Ringing in the New Year also means the countdown to a plethora of new restaurants set to open up shop in Vancouver sometime in 2021.
Among others, here’s some notable openings to keep an eye out for.
Notable Restaurants Opening In Vancouver In 2021
Ça Marche: The all-new crêperie and cider bar ‘Ça Marche’ is expected to open at Vancouver House (1471 Continental Street) in the summer.
Saola: Modern Asian joint ‘Saola’ is expected to open in the Mount Pleasant neighbourhood sometime in the spring.
Momofuku Noodle Bar: Get ready to welcome this highly-anticipated noodle bar which is on track for a summer 2021 opening at Vancouver House (1480 Howe Street).
Nuni’s Greek Restaurant: We can never get enough Greek food! This new eatery will be opening early in 2021 at 1818 West 4th Avenue.
BB.Q Chicken: Craving BBQ? You’re in luck. This awesome joint specializing in all things BBQ is set to open another location early in 2021 at 1517 Robson Street.
Cream Pony: Fried chicken and donuts, anyone? That’s exactly what this eatery will be serving up in March at 111 East 1st Street in North Vancouver.
Honeybrew Strudel Bar: Prepare yourself for some of the best strudels the city has to offer at this spot slated to open early 2021 at 785 Davie Street.
CRAFT Beer Market: Craft beer enthusiasts will be able to welcome this new addition opening sometime in February at 1795 Beach Avenue.
Bella Gelateria: Get ready gelato lovers! One of the best gelato joints in the city is opening an all-new location sometime in 2021 (exact date TBA). It will be conveniently located at 1752 Davie Street.
