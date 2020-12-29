RCMP Releases Annual List of Surrey’s Most Wanted Criminals

The Surrey RCMP do their best to stop criminals and apprehend them, in efforts to keep us safe. Each year, they provide a list of those that are on Surrey’s most wanted list.

These are criminals that are not in custody and the RCMP is asking for public assistance in locating these individuals.

Here is a list of those criminals to keep an eye out for.

Most Wanted Criminals in Surrey 2020

Jeremy David Morgan

33-year-old Jeremy Morgan is facing charges of robbery, use of an imitation firearm in a crime, as well as possession of a loaded restricted firearm, and breach of probation. He is thought to frequent the Whalley area in Surrey.

Naseem Mohammed

22-year-old Naseem Mohammed is wanted for being unlawfully at large, resisting/obstructing police, breach of release order, and driving while prohibited. He is known to frequent Surrey as well as other areas of the Lower Mainland.

Dyllan Petrin

Dyllan Petrin’s warrant has now been extended to Canada-wide. He is wanted in charges related to kidnapping and assault. He was on house arrest but has removed his electronic monitoring bracelet and is currently at large. He has ties to Metro Vancouver, the Okanagan areas, as well as Alberta. Investigators believe he may be in the Calgary area.

Lawrence Myers

44-year-old Lawrence Peter Myers is wanted for being unlawfully at large, after failing to appear in court. He is believed to currently be in Surrey.

How Can You Help?

The Surrey RCMP advise the public to not attempt contacting, approaching, or apprehending these individuals on your own. If you have any information, please contact the RCMP at 604-599-0502 or your the local police.

Anonymous tips can be submitted at Metro Vancouver CrimeStoppers via www.solvecrime.ca or at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit www.tipsubmit.com.

