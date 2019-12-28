RCMP Releases Annual List of Most Wanted Criminals In Metro Vancouver

Over the past year, RCMP have chased hundreds of criminals across Metro Vancouver and beyond to stop them in their tracks.

But with the new year about to roll in, police have released their most wanted list across Metro Vancouver.

Here’s who we should still be looking out for:

Most Wanted Criminals Metro Vancouver

John Wilfred Macdonald – Chilliwack

RCMP has a warrant for the 38-year-old for “care and control of a vehicle while impaired,” along with two counts of refusing to provide a breath sample.

William Daniels-Sey – Surrey

Daniels-Sey is a 21-year-old man, who is one of three charged for forcible confinement and robbery. His two partners-in-crime turned themselves in, but the third is still on the loose.

Erica Esquieres – Richmond

The 26-year-old woman has multiple charges against her for mail theft, credit card fraud and forgery. She is facing 30 charges related to crimes committed throughout B.C.

Meaz Nour-Eldin – Surrey

22-year-old Nour Eldin is wanted on charges of kidnapping, unlawful confinement, aggravated assault, use of a firearm during the commission of an offence, robbery and other firearm offences.

Terrelle Robert Talbot – North Vancouver

The 43-year-old is charged for defrauding 17 banks, where he asks bank tellers to exchange rolled two-dollar toonies for bills.

There would be a real toonie on each end, with metal washers acting as every other coin inside. Over three months, he gained more than $30,000.

“Do not attempt to contact, approach or apprehend these individuals on your own,” states the RCMP. “If you have information about their whereabouts, activities or associations contact the nearest RCMP Detachment, the police in your area or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).”

