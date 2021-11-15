Heavy rainfall and flooding caused chaos across Metro Vancouver this weekend, and got worse on Monday morning, bringing chaos to the lower mainland

Downpour has caused flooding on multiple highways and landslides just outside Metro Vancouver and into the interior of the province. In addition, it has also caused a number of streets to be closed throughout the city.

The highway to Abbotsford was also flooded, cutting off much of the lower mainland from the rest of the province, with evacuation notices being put into place later into the evening.

Still not sure the source of this, several people are sharing, but this is the Whatcom Exit on Highway 1 in #Abbotsford just west of #Chilliwack.#bcstorm #atmosphericriver #flooding #bcflood2021 pic.twitter.com/lHQNyQA0VZ — Paul J. Henderson (@PeeJayAitch) November 16, 2021

#BCStorm update: Crews completed an aerial inspection this morning of our power lines along Highway 1 just east of Sumas in #Abbotsford affected by flooding. We’re continuing to post the latest outage updates here: https://t.co/nxhBxNPfKJ pic.twitter.com/VPxjGXDZqi — BC Hydro (@bchydro) November 16, 2021

Much of the Coquihalla was also damaged trapping drivers on the road.

Yeah – w/the rails being damaged – it’s a matter of time before supply issues occur. We’re slowly stocking up as a precautionary method. I recommend others do the same. Who knows how long it will take to fix the intense damage from the storm. #BCStorm https://t.co/isE63Wrf9Y — Allye (@merhaylamlee) November 16, 2021

Footage shared to Twitter capture multiple pockets in Vancouver, Richmond, and other parts of the city heavily impacted on Monday. Power outages were also reported throughout Metro-Vancouver into Monday evening.

Holy crap! Did I mention how bad it is getting in the Valley? Hwy 1 at Bridal Falls where it is currently closed EB for a Mudslide… #bcstorm #shareyourweather @50ShadesofVan pic.twitter.com/7kCE4f4RfN — Brad Atchison (@Brad604) November 14, 2021

West 16th #Vancouver. The endowment lands are draining onto the city streets. pic.twitter.com/WOWOMlWiKM — Jacqueline™ (@_Cuddlefish_) November 15, 2021

Barge beached at English Bay in #Vancouver. Freezing salt sea spray made it too hard to get pictures with my main camera body so I had to use my iphone.

#BCStorm #Barge pic.twitter.com/lLFcOo81JD — Mark Teasdale ★ (@MarksGonePublic) November 15, 2021

The #AtmosphericRiver causing a bit of trouble on Eastbound 16th Ave @ Courtney St. in #Vancouver this morning… #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/0Vkyw6bxnt — Stuart Chase (@stuartchase) November 15, 2021

24th Ave east of 200th St in Langley BC. Massive flooding on roads and homes affected. @50ShadesofVan @weathernetwork #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/8SU8w8328I — Anthony Gwillim (@anthonygwillim) November 15, 2021

Flooded fields and roads in #Abbotsford where city has called a state of local emergency. #BCStorm @VancouverSun pic.twitter.com/kzQanGbPRr — Glenda Luymes (@glendaluymes) November 15, 2021

No sign of any tugboat as the barge made its way to the seawall and #Vancouver beach@CBCEarlyEdition @VIAwesome #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/5losqFftC7 — John Robson (@Jaeger_9) November 16, 2021

In true Vancouver fashion, it comes as no surprise that Tuesday’s weather is sunny without a cloud in sight, a dramatic contrast to the day before.

Unfortunately, there is still a lot of damage from the aftermath of the storm. We hope everyone stays safe and dry.

