Monday Madness: Rainstorm Floods Metro Vancouver Streets, Submerging Cars + Roads

Pamela J Yau | November 15, 2021
Photo: @_Cuddlefish_ / Twitter

Heavy rainfall and flooding caused chaos across Metro Vancouver this weekend, and got worse on Monday morning, bringing chaos to the lower mainland

Downpour has caused flooding on multiple highways and landslides just outside Metro Vancouver and into the interior of the province. In addition, it has also caused a number of streets to be closed throughout the city.

The highway to Abbotsford was also flooded, cutting off much of the lower mainland from the rest of the province, with evacuation notices being put into place later into the evening.

Much of the Coquihalla was also damaged trapping drivers on the road.

Footage shared to Twitter capture multiple pockets in Vancouver, Richmond, and other parts of the city heavily impacted on Monday. Power outages were also reported throughout Metro-Vancouver into Monday evening.

In true Vancouver fashion, it comes as no surprise that Tuesday’s weather is sunny without a cloud in sight, a dramatic contrast to the day before.

Unfortunately, there is still a lot of damage from the aftermath of the storm. We hope everyone stays safe and dry.

Photo: 604 Now

