New Mapping Shows How Climate Change Could Flood Low-Lying Areas in Vancouver

As climate changes become of growing concern, one may question how Metro Vancouver may impacted.

An engineering professor at Western University, Slobodan Simonovicy, has created flood maps to show what various cities can look like due to climate changes. He superimposed data on maps. This showed that many lower-lying areas could be covered by water due to floods in the Vancouver area.

Take a look to see what areas appear to be in potential flood risks in Metro Vancouver.

RELATED: Greater Vancouver House Prices Have Doubled in the Past 10 Years

There appear to be low-lying areas in major cities, like Vancouver, that can become riddled with floods in the next 80 years due to climate changes.

The map shows potential future flood, how much area is covered by water, and just how much of an impact it can have.

Maps were created Canada-wide. Its main purpose was to seek areas where rivers can overflow. One area of concern may be the Fraser Valley. By showing this, he hopes to educate the public on the impact of floods from climate change.

“It means basically more land will be flooded, more land will be underwater during these extreme events,” Simonovicy says.

By his calculations, 30% more of Canada could be flooded by the year 2100. He estimates that flood depth can increase up to 60%.

Viewers can use the maps and search by postal code to forecast the impact in their areas in the future.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.