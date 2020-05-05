Popeyes Chicken Sandwich Is Coming To Canada, But Vancouver Will Have To Wait

The widely-popular Popeyes chicken sandwich is finally coming to Canada this year, but Vancouver will have to wait.

The company recently made the announcement, with a plan to first roll it out in Alberta and Ontario in June.

RELATED: Get A Mother’s Day Meal From Cardero’s That Feeds 4 People For $79

Nationwide sales will open up in September, which is when our city may finally get a taste of the beloved burger.

Popeyes president Felipe Athayde once referred to the sandwich as the “Air Jordan of chicken sandwiches.”

When it was first introduced in 2019, people tweeted about it incessantly, while flooding the restaurant. At one point, a robber held up a Popeyes at gunpoint demanding chicken sandwiches.

Metro Vancouver has several Popeyes locations, including ones in Surrey, Langley and Abbotsford.

So, will you be able to hold out until the fall?

For places in Vancouver to order from, check out our Food section.

Featured photo credit.