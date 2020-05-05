Get A Mother’s Day Meal From Cardero’s That Feeds 4 People For $79

Treat the whole fam jam for Mother’s Day with this delicious spread from Cardero’s.

The special feeds four people for $79 and includes all the comfort food you need for a tasty meal at home with your loved ones.

Cardero’s Mother’s Day Special

Full sized quiche with fresh herbs, gruyere and caramelized onions

Spring green salad with sherry vinaigrette

Build-Your-Own fresh strawberry short cake for dessert, step-by-step instructions are included

Just place your order online or by phone at (604) 669-7666 for pick up on Sunday, May 10th.

The popular eatery also has its usual menu items (pizza, Thai curry prawns, salmon burger) up for grabs that you can order for pick up as well (including beer, wine and cider).

They offer curbside pick up and are located at 1583 Coal Harbour Quay in Vancouver.

For more eats in and around Vancouver, check out our Food section.