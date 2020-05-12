Transit Police Are Looking For A Suspect In A Recent Racist Attack

Metro Vancouver Transit Police are looking for a suspect after a racist attack on a bus near Main and Hastings.

The incident happened April 15th, after two Asian women wearing masks boarded the bus.

“The man immediately directed his attention to the two women, stating words to the effect of, ‘Go back to your country; that’s where it all started,'” transit police said in a statement.

A woman on the bus then asked the man to leave the others alone, which police said led to a brief argument.

Then the suspect allegedly kicked the victim in the leg.

“As the victim stood up to defend herself, the suspect allegedly reached over and violently pulled the victim’s hair, pulling so hard that a large clump of hair was pulled from her head,” said police.

The man then allegedly punched the victim several times in the head. The victim was able to fight him off, while pinned to the floor of the bus.

Police said the suspect then got off the bus and was last seen near Commercial Drive and East Hastings.

The victim had injuries to her scalp and leg as a result of the attack.

Police described the suspect as a Caucasian male between 45-55 years old. He’s about 5’6”, weighing 180 lbs, with a stocky build.

On the day of the attack, he was wearing a red baseball hat with the letter “V” on it, a blue T-shirt, light grey sweat pants and blue shoes. He was carrying a dark grey jacket with a grey backpack.

