Vancouver Police Looking For Male Suspect After a Young Woman Was Attacked

Vancouver police are looking for a male suspect, after an assault on a young Asian woman downtown.
The woman was around Granville and West Pender on April 12th, when a man she didn’t know approached and punched her in the face. He then got on a bus to UBC with an associate.
RELATED: 1/3 of Canadian Renters Don’t Know If They Can Afford Their May Rent
While the 22-year-old victim is feeling better physically, “emotionally, she’s going to have to deal with this assault that happened,” said Sgt. Aaron Roed to News 1130.
Police have seen a rise in Anti-Asian hate crimes, with 20 cases this year so far, in comparison to 12 cases in 2019.
Roed can’t confirm at this time whether this incident was also a hate crime, but police are looking into it.
“For what is going on around the world right now, we’re not ruling anything out,” he said.
The attacker is a white man in his mid-20s with a medium build. Police said he was wearing a dark coloured T-shirt with a deer emblem on it. He was also wearing a grey long-sleeve shirt underneath and a grey tuque with yellow stripes.
If you information on this suspect, contact the Vancouver Police Department.
For more Vancouver stories, head to our News section.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.