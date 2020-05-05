Vancouver Police Looking For Male Suspect After a Young Woman Was Attacked

Vancouver police are looking for a male suspect, after an assault on a young Asian woman downtown.

The woman was around Granville and West Pender on April 12th, when a man she didn’t know approached and punched her in the face. He then got on a bus to UBC with an associate.

While the 22-year-old victim is feeling better physically, “emotionally, she’s going to have to deal with this assault that happened,” said Sgt. Aaron Roed to News 1130.

Police have seen a rise in Anti-Asian hate crimes, with 20 cases this year so far, in comparison to 12 cases in 2019.

Roed can’t confirm at this time whether this incident was also a hate crime, but police are looking into it.

“For what is going on around the world right now, we’re not ruling anything out,” he said.

The attacker is a white man in his mid-20s with a medium build. Police said he was wearing a dark coloured T-shirt with a deer emblem on it. He was also wearing a grey long-sleeve shirt underneath and a grey tuque with yellow stripes.

If you information on this suspect, contact the Vancouver Police Department.

