PNE Kicks Off August With New Drive Through, Dine In Experiences + Thrill Rides

The summer heat has officially arrived just in time for the BC day long weekend. And there’s no better way to spend it than at the PNE.

They are celebrating B.C. Day with special drive-in and drive-through experiences, along with entertainment for the whole family.

Playland, Vancouver’s most iconic amusement park, opened up with select rides last month and is now expanding its list of rides, as of Saturday, August 1st.

The expansion includes the iconic Wooden Roller Coaster and the Beast, among other favourites.

Plus, this B.C. Day long weekend, the PNE is also hosting the fourth installment in the Taste of PNE series – Best of B.C. Celebration.

Here’s what you need to know:

PNE B.C. Day Celebrations

From 1-8 pm on Saturday, Sunday and Monday you can head to the PNE for its latest installments of the Taste of the PNE series. This time around, the fair highlights some of the province’s favourite flavours, through an intimate outdoor event. Or you can stay in your car and get your food to-go. The breakdown of both experiences is as follows:

Dine-In: You can choose between an afternoon or evening option where dining is paired with live entertainment. The event will have a 50-person capacity, as it sticks to physical distancing rules to ensure the health and safety of all patrons and staff.

Tickets must be purchased in advance online. Each ticket includes admission, live entertainment such as the Dueling Pianos, a tour of the 2020 Prize Home and dinner from some of the PNE’s most beloved vendors. That includes Henry’s Chicken and Steve O’s. One drink is included with your ticket, however, additional drinks must be purchased separately.

Your ticket also includes a free pair of tickets to the PNE Fair in 2021 and $10 off Playland passes (with a limit of one per customer).

Live Entertainment

Depending on the day you attend, you will be greeted by an assortment of entertainment.

The Piano Men are playing on Saturday, with Richard Sera and Andre Kunkel putting their own, unique spin on time-tested audience favorites, including tunes from Little Richard, Jerry Lee Lewis and Elton John.

Sunday, you’ll get to hear from Tom Arntzen and Mick Dalla-Vee, who are Vancouver’s premium Dueling Pianos act. The pair have joined together to share their lifelong, top of the industry reputations as pianists and singers.

And last but not least, Monday listeners will be graced by Cassandra Bangel, who is trained on the piano in both classical and jazz styles.

Drive Thru: With this option, guests will be treated to the same PNE favourite foods, as they make their way through the PNE grounds in their vehicle. Admission is FREE so the price of your meal depends on your order. You can find a breakdown of food pricing here. Drinks are separate and include a selection of B.C. craft beer, cider and wine options. Any order of chicken or alcoholic beverages will also score you free tickets to the PNE Fair in 2021. Book a drive-thru time slot here.

The 2020 Playland Experience

Playland successfully reopened earlier this summer, with several safety protocols in place. The park has gone cashless and provides free masks for every visitor over the age of 3. You must also book your tickets and visiting slot(s) online ahead of time. That said, admission includes unlimited rides for limitless fun, along with the mask, as it is mandatory to wear while in queues or on rides. As the initial opening of children’s rides provided a safe and fun space for families, Playland is ready to expand what they’re offering for August.

Playland Ride Expansion

The 12 initial rides and attractions that kicked off Playland last month included:

Honeybee Express Choppers Kettle Creek Mine Coaster Tea Cups Cap’n KC Merry-Go-Round Balloon Explorers The Flutterbye Cool Cruzers Pacific Adventure Golf Sea-to-Sky Swinger Bug Whirled



But now the list above is expanding to include your favourite thrill rides:

The Wooden Roller Coaster The Beast Westcoast Wheel Pirate Ship Music Express Breakdance Rock’n’Cars Atmosfear Dizzy Drop, and Revelation (for an additional charge)



Playland will be open from August 1-3rd, and then 8 – 9th between 11am-5pm.

On top of all the fun, the amusement park’s famous Fundunkers mini donuts, Triple O’s and candy floss will also be available.

With limited park capacity, secure your booking online so you can enjoy a summer long weekend at Vancouver’s favourite attraction.

For more fun things to do in the city, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.

This is branded content created in partnership with the PNE. To learn more about the Pacific National Exhibition, visit them online.