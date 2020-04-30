Planes Prepare To Air-Drop Insecticide Spray Over Surrey To Kill Gypsy Moths

Planes are set to fly over Surrey’s Fraser Heights neighbourhood next week to air-drop insecticide.

The B.C. government announced it is part of a plan to eradicate gypsy moths from three areas around the province.

The Surrey area was hand-sprayed in 2017 and 2018 and then sprayed, by air-drop, last spring.

“It is now apparent that the treatments did not completely eradicate this infestation,” said a news release from the Ministry of Forests in December.

A more recent release said the dates are weather-dependant, but it is set to happen Tuesday, May 5th between 5-8 am.

“To avoid contact with the product (Foray 48B) stay indoors and keep your doors and windows closed during the spray treatment and for up to one hour after spraying is complete,” writes the release.

