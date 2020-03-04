It’s Time for a Pizza Party: The Pizza Hut Buy-One-Get-One Deal is Back

If you’re looking to have a pizza party, now is the time, thanks to Pizza Hut and their latest deal.

The fast food chain is offering a buy-one-get-one deal this month until March 22nd.

So, when you buy a regular priced pizza online, you’ll get the second one for free. Just make sure to use the code 879 when you check out to ensure you get the deal.

This offer is for online orders only, so make you head to their website to get in on the Pizza Hut deal.

So what will it be: two cheese pizzas, a veggie option or one for the meat lover? Or will you get both and something else altogether?

