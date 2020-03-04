Dairy Queen Is Offering a Buy-One-Get-One Deal This Month

Who cares if it’s still cold out, because Dairy Queen is about to make your week way sweeter.

Spring may not be here quite yet, but the ice cream chain is offering a deal on its blizzards, starting Friday, March 6th.

That means you can cash in on their buy-one-get-one for 99 cents deal. So, when you buy one regular Blizzard, the second one will be 99 cents.

And it’s not just happening for one day – it’s going on for 10. You can get it anytime between this Friday to Sunday, March 15th.

And because it’s Dairy Queen, there are so many amazing flavours to choose from.

That includes Skor, Smarties, Turtles, Oreo and their Blizzard of the month – Mint Oreo.

And that’s just to name a few of them. The BOGO sale is happening across Canada to celebrate the chain’s 80th birthday.

So, are you planning an ice cream date for this weekend?

