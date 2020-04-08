A Pink Moon Shone Over Vancouver Last Night And It Was Stunning (PHOTOS)

Vancouverites witnessed a pink supermoon over the city last night and it’s safe to say many were in awe.

This is the third supermoon of the year and was set to be the biggest and brightest of them yet.

RELATED: You Can Enjoy The Northern Lights From Home Through a Live Stream

The April moon is also known as the “sprouting grass moon” or “egg moon,” as it signifies the start of spring.

Vancouverites ensured they had their phones out for the event to capture the moment.

There are usually 12 supermoons a year, with one a month. However, 2020 will see two supermoons in October. Did you catch it last night?

For more stories around Metro Vancouver, check out our News section.