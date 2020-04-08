A Pink Moon Shone Over Vancouver Last Night And It Was Stunning (PHOTOS)

Dana Bowen | April 8, 2020
News
Pink supermoon
Photo: @gr0mpa / Instagram

Vancouverites witnessed a pink supermoon over the city last night and it’s safe to say many were in awe.

This is the third supermoon of the year and was set to be the biggest and brightest of them yet.

The April moon is also known as the “sprouting grass moon” or “egg moon,” as it signifies the start of spring.

Vancouverites ensured they had their phones out for the event to capture the moment.

View this post on Instagram

💌 In The Pink 💌🌝 Last night's Super Pink Moon over the tallest building in North Vancouver (appropriately named the Observatory) Looking over Seaspan's Vancouver Shipyards, Lower Lonsdale, Keith-Lynn, Belcarra to this mega moon rising over Golden Ears Provincial Park and mountain ranges beyond Agassiz. Captured during the transition from Golden Hour to Blue Hour on a solo urban hike to the top of the Lions Gate Bridge deck on the border of West Vancouver and North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada ~ April 7, 2020 💗 . "In The Pink"… in very good health and spirits. . . . . . #LowerLonsdale #SuperPinkMoon #FullMoon #Supermoon #FullPinkMoon #NorthVancouver #NorthVan from #LionsGateBridge #Vancouver @Vancouver_Canada #VeryVancouver #CuriocityVan #DailyHiveVan #VancityBuzz #IGersVancouver #VancouverViews #Photos604 #604Now #VancityFeature #VancouverIsAwesome #HelloBC #ExploreBC #ExploreCanada #ImagesOfCanada #EnjoyCanada #PNWonderland #GeorgiaStraight #TheGlobeWanderer #OurPlanetDaily #RoamThePlanet

A post shared by VANCOUVER 🇨🇦Michael Thornquist (@seaside_signs) on

View this post on Instagram

The #supermoon rises over #chilliwack this evening

A post shared by Brad Fedoruk (@brad_fedoruk) on

View this post on Instagram

Tonight’s super (not so) pink moon.

A post shared by Sonika Arora (@sonikaarora604) on

View this post on Instagram

#pink #moon #vancouver

A post shared by Kasen Sun (@kasen.sun) on

There are usually 12 supermoons a year, with one a month. However, 2020 will see two supermoons in October. Did you catch it last night?

For more stories around Metro Vancouver, check out our News section.

