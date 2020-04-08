A Pink Moon Shone Over Vancouver Last Night And It Was Stunning (PHOTOS)

Vancouverites witnessed a pink supermoon over the city last night and it’s safe to say many were in awe.
This is the third supermoon of the year and was set to be the biggest and brightest of them yet.
The April moon is also known as the “sprouting grass moon” or “egg moon,” as it signifies the start of spring.
Vancouverites ensured they had their phones out for the event to capture the moment.
The #PinkMoon over the #Vancouver docks last night. pic.twitter.com/cLU0NUhn4m
— Ron Scott (@ron262) April 8, 2020
There are usually 12 supermoons a year, with one a month. However, 2020 will see two supermoons in October. Did you catch it last night?
