Local Malls Have Photos With Santa Behind a Plexiglass Barrier This Year

Although absent in 2020, photo opportunities with Santa Claus have returned to multiple malls in the lower mainland. However, you won’t be able to get too close to Jolly Saint Nick this year.

To ensure guest safety, each mall has a unique setup and the concept is interesting to say the least.

RELATED: Peak of Christmas Returns To Transform Grouse Mountain Into The North Pole

Some of the key changes include no touching, hugging, or sitting on Santa’s lap. For the most part, there is a gap or a plexiglass shield between you and the big guy. Masks may still be required, but each mall is going about it in their own way.

A Few Tips When Visiting This Year:

Be patient, after each shoot the plexiglass is sanitized Pre-book. In fact, most places require this with a purchase or donation before attending You’ll have to speak up. Since Santa is behind plexiglass, it’s a bit harder for him to hear you Optional: Ask if you can remove your mask. Some locations allow for mask removal for the photo, this seems to be the case whether you are in front of Santa or beside.



Here’s What Photos With Santa Look Like at Local Malls:

Coquitlam Centre, Coquitlam

Lansdowne Centre, Richmond

CF Richmond Centre, Richmond

The Amazing Brentwood, Burnaby

Willowbrook Shopping Centre, Langley

Other malls that are offering Santa photos:

Park Royal Shopping Centre, North Vancouver

Royal City Centre, New Westminster

Seven Oaks Shopping Centre, Vancouver

The North Star Experience

Instead of Santa photos, some malls are offering a magical 3D projection experience instead. The North Star Experience brings their guest on a journey through a train car to the magical Canadian wilderness. There you’ll get to take photos in beautiful lights and meet a digital Santa.

Guildford Town Centre, Surrey

Metrotown Mall, Burnaby

Tsawwassen Mills, Delta

As expected, spots are filling up rather quickly. So definitely check online before going, and keep in mind, that each please has their own set of rules for keeping things as safe as possible.

There are also a number of holiday events that offer photos with Santa as well, this includes:

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.