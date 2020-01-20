With Vancouver finally getting a downpour of snow, Pho Kitchen is offering a way to warm you up this season.

The Vancouver-based company is offering a deal every Tuesday for pho lovers, from 5-10 pm.

On those evenings, the restaurant is offering a regular-size bowl of pho for $6.04 or a large for $7.78, as long as you purchase a drink.

To coincide with the deal price, Pho Kitchen is calling the deal “Six-Oh-Pho.”

The restaurant has seven choices for your bowl of Pho, as well as an option to make your own bowl.

The deal is for dine-in customers only and the restaurant can be found at 2915 Hebb Avenue in Vancouver.

