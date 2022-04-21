Vancouver’s New Pop-Up Shop Will Serve X-Rated Waffles On a Stick

It’s not everyday you come across x-rated shaped food (well you might at this Burnaby Bakery). That’s set to change in Vancouver however when a new pop-up starts serving penis-shaped waffles.

Lil Willy’s Waffle’s has announced it’s temporarily opening in Vancouver this May and operating at Commissary Connect situated at 401 Industrial Ave.

The concept of penis-shaped waffles isn’t new in Canada, but this will mark a first in Vancouver. Toronto recently got a similar shop and the local Instagram scene immediately exploded with photos of the chocolate-dipped dongs.

Lil Willy’s plans to serve naughty shaped waffles in multiple flavours and toppings. Flavours will include “The Bachelorette”, “The BBC” and “The Wet Dream” among others.

As for toppings, you can expect crushed nuts, white or milk chocolate drizzle, and for a little extra you can even get a side of whipped cream.

The pop-up will make its debut on May 13 and be open Friday through Sunday for the rest of Spring and Summer.

Granted how crazy locals get when it comes to taking pictures of trendy foods, we can’t help but wonder if these penis waffles will be the Vancouver summer food craze of 2022..

Lil Willy’s Waffle House Vancouver

Opens: May 13, 2022. Open Friday – Sunday

Address: Commissary Connect – 401 Industrial Avenue

