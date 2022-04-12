The Largest Cafe In The Tri-Cities Just Opened In Port Coquitlam

Port Coquitlam is now home to an all-new cafe and it just so happens to be the largest coffee shop in the Tri-Cities.

Coquitlam’s C Market Coffee has opened a second location, called C Market Coffee HQ, located in PoCo.

The bright and airy space features ample seating and endless photo opportunities.

The joint offers a vast selection of pastries, sandwiches and of course, coffee (their pink latte is to die for).

Try their lemon pound cake, vegan earl grey loaf, bulgogi beef bowl, chashu bowl, croissant sandwich, green aria pearl sandwich or harvest pearl sandwich.

For desserts, try their ube cake or ultimate chocolate cake.

C Market Coffee HQ

Hours: Open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily

Address: 110-820 Village Drive, Port Coquitlam

