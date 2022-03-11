Pandemic Anniversary: Vancouver Looked Like a Ghost Town 2 Years Ago (PHOTOS)

March 11 marks the two year anniversary since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 as a pandemic. Shortly after, people began to enter quarantine and Metro Vancouver started to look like an eerie ghost town.

In the midst of it all, there was fear and chaos. At the same time, alcohol and cannabis sales spiked, along with divorce rates and adult toys. At the same time, many supported the idea of the lockdown and wanted to see it extended.

While most were indoors, some Vancouverites still found themselves out and captured the quiet city. Places that were once bustling at all hours were suddenly nearly empty.

Rush hour on the Skytrain

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗩𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗼𝘂𝘃𝗲𝗿 604 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝗱𝗶𝗲 ~ 𝗚𝗹𝗼🙋‍♀️ (@glowglow8)

Granville Street

As the centre of Vancouver, downtown is usually packed with shoppers and workers alike. Evidently, things really slowed down – even during rush hour.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B927pkDBQ_m/

https://www.instagram.com/p/B96uMkxh_8f/?igshid=1tabq3b020144

The same can be said on the other side of the bridge as well, where traffic was almost non-existent.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9xWUyBJwpl/

Gastown

Gastown is usually brimming with people, as well, at all hours. But it too became a ghost town.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B97DdzYhDFF/

https://www.instagram.com/p/B96sdJhFUwa/

Commercial Drive

Even on St. Patrick’s Day, Commercial Drive was quiet – as bars and restaurants closed for the day.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B93DmkRnqgO/

Rush hour in the neighbourhood was no different.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B95W9oehZxO/

Metropolis at Metrotown

And the Burnaby mall that is generally full of shoppers roaming around was virtually empty.

Steveston

https://www.instagram.com/p/B94OKgvH60G/

As of March 11, 2021, British Columbia has lifted its mask mandate and is allowing gatherings to return to 100%. As ofFriday, April 8, the BC vaccine card program will expire and businesses will transition out of COVID protocols. While the pandemic isn’t technically over, this will be the closest Vancouver has been to “normal” prior to March 2019.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.