Outdoor Advocates Are Urging B.C. To Re-open Parks

Outdoor advocates are urging the B.C. government to re-open parks, for the sake of people’s mental and physical health.

The Outdoor Recreation Council of B.C. has written a letter, asking the government to reconsider its actions.

“There are strong links between exercise, sunshine and a strong immune system,” wrote executive director Louise Pedersen, in the letter.

She also wrote that by closing provincial parks, it will lead to more people heading to city parks.

The letter then suggests limiting the amount of people who enter the parks to still keep with social distancing.

The charity had posted guidelines earlier for how people can still get outdoors and get fresh air, while keeping safe from COVID-19.

However, the government defended its decision to shut down parks, telling CTV News that parks were seeing “peak season levels” before shutting down.

B.C. closed all provincial parks earlier this month, as a way to help with social distancing.

“I understand and share the love people in British Columbia have for the outdoors and the connection between health and proximity to nature​,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy​, in a press release​.​

“​​But it has proven too challenging to maintain safe distance between visitors. This action is difficult but necessary. We look forward to the day we can welcome people back to our wonderful parks.”

