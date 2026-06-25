Canada Day is on the horizon, and the entire country is preparing to celebrate. Sure, it may be in the middle of the week, but that doesn’t mean people aren’t getting their fireworks and parties prepared for the big day.

Whether you’re visiting one of the many celebrations in Metro Vancouver or simply spending time with family and friends, you’ll probably want to know what’s open and closed around the city.

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What’s Open and Closed in Vancouver on Canada Day 2026

Transit

Since Canada Day is a statutory holiday, TransLink buses– as well as the SkyTrain and SeaBus– will be using holiday schedules and fares. Only the West Coast Express will not be in operation.

Government Offices and Services

Government offices are closed on statutory holidays– this includes City Halls, Service Canada, passport offices, and ICBC.

The majority of BC Liquor Stores will be open with reduced hours in Vancouver during Canada Day. This may depend on location, though; and private liquor stores may have differing hours and openings/closings. Check your local liquor store for their hours, and whether or not they are open.

Shopping

You can expect most malls to be open during Canada Day. This includes most of the popular malls around Metro Vancouver, like:

CF Pacific Centre Mall (10:00am – 9:00pm)

Metropolis at Metrotown (11:00am – 7:00pm)

Coquitlam Centre (11:00am – 6:00pm)

Tsawwassen Mills (10:0am – 7:00pm)

Richmond Centre (11:00am – 7:00pm)

Willowbrook Shopping Centre (11:00am – 6:00pm)

Attractions

Many attractions will remain open on Canada Day. Places like Science World, the Vancouver Aquarium, and the Vancouver Art Gallery will have their doors open. You can also drop by Cineplex theatres and the Capilano Suspension Bridge. Just be sure to check the hours of your attraction before heading out as some may have modified holiday hours.