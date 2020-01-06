A new joint specializing in authentic Chinese cuisine is coming to Vancouver this month. Old Bird Restaurant is all about what they call “Chinese food with attitude.”

It will call 3950 Main Street home and it will likely become your new hotspot. The cozy eatery will whip up a variety of comforting homestyle Chinese dishes.

They will have crispy daikon-stuffed pastries, stinky tofu, Taiwanese beef noodle soup and spring rolls (just to name a few). And there will a variety of cocktails, wine and beer to sip on as well.

The 55-seat eatery will also be hosting a weekend brunch service.

Old Bird Restaurant

When: Expected to open Jan. 16, 2020

Where: 3950 Main Street, Vancouver

