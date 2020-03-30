Nuba Is Offering New Meal/Grocery Kits For Delivery In Vancouver

Nuba is now offering a whole lot of options for you to enjoy their authentic Lebanese food in the comfort of your home.

Order up one of their meal kits, which features a large quantity of their most-loved dishes.

It includes enough food for about a dozen meals and costs $49 plus tax. The kit comes with: 3 lbs of vegan stew, 3 lbs of lentil stew, 16 falafels, 1 litre of red lentil soup, 12 oz hummus, six pita, hot sauce and tahini.

They’re also offering a grocery kit which comes with a variety of essential goods and supplies for $79 plus tax. It features: 2 lbs of potatoes, 1 lb of carrots, 1 lb of onions, two lemons, one dozen eggs, six pita and two jumbo rolls of toilet paper.

“Now more than ever, just staying put in our houses is the most important thing for our healthcare system,” said Nuba Co-Owner Ernesto Gomez.

“We want to help people flatten the curve by letting them order fresh, healthy and nourishing meals as well as items to help them restock their fridge and pantry without having to leave the safety and comfort of their own home.”

Guests can order regular meals as well as a selection of discounted wine and beer for pick-up or delivery from all four Nuba locations in Vancouver.

For more must-try eats in the city, check out our Food section.