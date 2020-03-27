Nightingale Launches Take-Out & Delivery Menu During Pandemic

One of Vancouver’s most popular eateries has just launched a contact-less take-out and delivery menu amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nightingale is bringing its signature eats and sips outside its restaurant and to your home.

Partial proceeds will be going towards the front line workers at St. Paul’s Hospital.

“These past few days have been so incredibly challenging for everyone,” says Chef David Hawksworth, owner of Nightingale and sister restaurants Hawksworth and Bel Café. “We’re so sad to have closed our doors for regular business but we know that we needed to do this in order to keep everyone safe and for restaurant life to return to normal as soon as possible.”

You Might Also Like:

“We want to continue to nourish our city and provide delicious meals, so are offering a limited take-out menu of some of our favorite Nightingale dishes to be enjoyed at home.”

Dishes on their new take-out menu include: Okanagan apple salad ($18); braised meatballs ($16); hand tossed and wood-fired pizzas ($15-17); potato gnocchi with white asparagus ($18/$25); rigatoni ‘all’arrabbiata’ ($14/$22) and cavatelli with duck ragu ($18/$25).

For dessert, order their peanut butter ice cream sandwich ($12) or vanilla cheesecake ($16).

Diners can also add craft BC beer and Okanagan wine to their order, with options including: Four Winds Oat Porter ($13 for 4-pack): 33 Acres of Sunshine ($19 for 6-pack); Tantalus 2018 Chardonnay ($29); and Roche Wines 2016 Merlot Blend ($34).

Nightingale Take-Out

Where: 1017 W Hastings Street, Vancouver

For more eats around Metro Vancouver, check out our Food section.