This Vancouver Seafood Restaurant Is Now Offering Take Out, Wine Included

One of Vancouver’s most popular seafood restaurants is now offering take out and curb-side pick up and that goes for its alcohol menu too.

Cardero’s is offering its signature dishes and drinks to go, so you can bring the restaurant experience home.

Choose from clam chowder, BBQ ribs, salmon burger, spaghetti bolognese, sesame crusted albacore tuna and a variety of pizzas.

You also have to order their dessert—a chocolate milano cake with almond mascarpone mousse.

As far as alcohol goes, they have a wide selection of reds and whites to choose from (ranging in price from $26 to $43).

Or get a single or six pack of Red Truck Lager or Red Truck Amber Ale ($3 or $16).

The menu is available everyday from noon to 8 pm and you can order through their website or call ahead.

Take out from Cardero’s

When: Everyday from noon to 8 pm

Where: Pick up at 1583 Coal Harbour Quay, Vancouver

