17 Best Fall Date Ideas In New West For Couples Looking To Try Something New

Whether you’re about to embark on a first date with someone special or are planning something fun with your longtime love, trying something new is always exciting and always leads to new memories.

If you’re bored of the typical date nights, mix things up a bit by heading to New Westminster, the Royal City is a hidden gem just waiting to be rediscovered. Plus, it’s easily accessible by car and public transportation, thanks to the major hub that is the New Westminster Skytrain Station.

The city, its streets and places are great for a stroll, coupled with various attractions perfect for a date day or night. It’s no surprise it’s becoming the hot spot for millennials and young adults across B.C.

So whether you live in the area or are passing by, here are 17 fun New Westminster date ideas.

Activities / Shopping

River Market

Visit this famous public market and explore a variety of independent shops and restaurants. The waterfront market has a plethora of stores, including Bunches & Blooms, Cosy Yarns, Kinder Books, Jolene’s Natural Soap, Rain City Games and Pottery Works. It’s also built a reputation in the foodie community with its unique culinary options. Noteworthy options include Re-Up BBQ, Pamola Bakery & Deli, and Longtail Kitchen.

Capital City Arcade

Couples can bring out their inner competitive sides by going on a date at this classic arcade (drop-ins are Saturdays and Sundays). With 70 classic arcade games, it’s the perfect place to relive the 70s, 80s and 90s. Try Donkey Kong, Ms. Pac-Man, Mario Bros. and much more.

Museums and Galleries at the Anvil Centre

The couple that learns together, stays together. Discover all there is to learn at the Anvil Centre, including the New Westminster Museum & Archives, New Media Gallery and the Community Art Gallery. There is something for every history buff and art lover to enjoy here.

Events / Seasonal Experience

House of Comedy

They say laughter is the best medicine and it also makes for an awesome date night out with your significant other. Take in one of the live comedy shows taking place at the House of Comedy to have a few laughs, as well as some food and drinks.

Hidden Wonders Speakeasy Magic Experience

Check out this performing arts theatre to experience the Hidden Wonders of the world of magic. It’s a speakeasy-style performance venue hidden behind a business facade in New Westminster’s downtown core. The intimate magic performance is said to leave guests awe-struck.

New West Craft

This beloved artisan market can be found at the River Market on Nov. 20, Dec. 4 and Dec. 18. It provides a welcoming environment for crafters and artisans to share their work with the community. You’ll likely find some unique gift ideas here, or a souvenir for your date.

The Gallery at Queen’s Park

Perusing a local art gallery together is always a great date idea, especially on those dark and dreary rainy days. The Gallery at Queen’s Park is currently hosting “Bare” by Fiona Tang, taking place throughout the month of November.

Massey Theatre and Anvil Centre events

There are several events taking place during the fall months at the theatre and events centre. Among others, you may be interested in the Leigh Brandt Muscle Classic or a powerful selection of contemporary productions at Anvil Centre. In addition, there’s multiple holiday Christmas themed performances including Dance Into Christmas, O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy and The Nutcracker by the Royal City Youth Ballet.

To learn more about these shows and additional options, visit Tickets New West.

Outdoors

One of the best things about New Westminster is its riverfront location. Whether you’re looking to explore by bike or on foot, there’s a wide variety of impressive options waiting for you:

Westminster Pier Park

Walk hand-in-hand at the iconic Westminster Pier Park. The waterfront esplanade boardwalk is a popular destination along the Fraser River and one of the hottest Instagram spots in the city.

Quayside Park

If you’re looking for a more low-key experience, grab a coffee and snack from a nearby cafe and then go for a stroll along this waterfront park offering up sweeping views of the city. It’s a beautiful place to visit any time of the year, but it’s even more magical during the vibrant fall months.

Port Royal Riverfront Walk

Go for a tranquil walk at this picturesque riverfront. The Port Royal trail connects with a network of trails, as well as a park and a lush community garden. It’s an idyllic spot to go for a leisurely stroll while soaking up all the serene nature surrounding you.

Brunette-Fraser Regional Greenway

Avid bikers will definitely want to pedal along this paved path that is part of the regional greenway network and part of the Central Valley Greenway connecting Vancouver to New Westminster. It extends 16 km from Burnaby Mountain to the Fraser River. Biking through New West creates scenic memories while also getting a good workout in.

Restaurants

Brunch

If your significant other loves a late breakfast, brunch makes for a great date. Some of the best brunch spots in the city include Angelina’s Dutch Corner, Craft Cafe and The Boathouse. If dim sum is more your thing, then be sure to head to Kirin Seafood Restaurant.

Breweries

Brewery hopping is the perfect date night activity. Sample the fresh options at Another Beer Co. or order a flight at Steel & Oak. Both have a variety of options, from pale ales to pilsners and everything in between. Just remember to leave the keys at home and coordinate a transportation plan before heading out.

Dinner + Drinks

A post shared by Piva Modern Italian (@pivamodernitalian)

No date night is complete without a good meal. With so much to do and see in New Westminster, you’d expect some great food and culinary diversity – and that’s exactly what you get.

While the city has a little something for everyone, here’s a few of the many notable establishments worth a visit: Thai New West, Piva (modern Italian), Kozak Ukraїnian Eatery, Epic Grill Silogs (Filipino), Wild Thyme (Lebanese), Tamarind Hill (Malaysian), Hyack Sushi, Artusi (rustic Italian) and L’onore (pizza).

A post shared by El Santo (@elsantonewwest)

In need of a drink? Stop by Georgie’s. It’s a brand new spot with some must-sip beverages. Try their old fashioned, Moscow mule, amaretto sour or one of their many coffee cocktails.

You can also check out the neighbourhood spot The Hub Restaurant, which has lots of drinks to share, like their giant Long Island iced tea, blueberry lemon mojito, Lynchburg lemonade or their signature peach tea.

Alternatively, drop by El Santo, a trendy upscale Mexican restaurant known for pairing authentic eats with cocktails, wine and tequila.

Dessert

Last but certainly not least, indulge your sweet tooth at a number of dessert spots in the city. Snowy Village is a must for those craving Bingsoo, while Flavor Balance Espresso Bar is made for those who need a little bit of an extra jolt along with their house-made treats.

Take The Cake is for dessert lovers who just want to dig into a classic confection, whether it’s cheesecake, chocolate truffle cake, fresh fruit cake, red velvet cake or Tiramisu. The bakery also whips up a wide selection of other decadent pastries.

Whether you’ve been together for five minutes or five years, it’s important to keep things fun. So throw on your favourite cozy clothing and explore the magic of New Westminster this fall.

This is branded content made in partnership with Tourism New Westminster. To learn more about what the city has to offer, please visit them online.