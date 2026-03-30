Vancouver is a hot vacation destination for many travellers, and its hotels offer a diverse range of places to stay for all types of visitors. From old-school service, warm hospitality, to boutique elegance, there’s something for everyone in this west coast city.

National Geographic recently released a top-10 list of the best hotels in Vancouver. Each spot features something unique that makes it worth staying in, with accommodations being as vast and varied as Vancouver itself. If you’re looking to plan a stayvacation (or if you’re visiting soon), here’s a breakdown of all the hottest spots to stay in the city.

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Vancouver’s Hotel Scene

Now that the 2026 FIFA World Cup is on the horizon, Vancouver is soon to be busier than ever. National Geographic says that “the city’s hotel scene is bringing that same energy indoors” with “bold, design-led renovations, chic rooftop bars, intimate hideaways and timeless icons.”

That’s all very true for each of the 10 hotels the publication chose for its list. All as “wonderfully varied” as the city’s landscapes, these are the spots you should be booking a stay at this vacation season.

10 Best Hotels In Vancouver

O Canada House Wedgewood Hotel & Spa AZUR Legacy Collection Hotel Rosewood Hotel Georgia Granville Island Hotel The Victorian OPUS Vancouver Fairmont Pacific Rim The Burrard The Douglas, Autograph Collection

The top three hotels— O Canada House, Wedgewood Hotel & Spa, and AZUR Legacy Collection Hotel— all offer something different for travellers. As for O Canada House, National Geographic says it “feels more like a country inn than a downtown B&B… yet this meticulously restored Victorian home — supposedly where the country’s national anthem was first written — channels small-town Canadian charm to create a calm, characterful hideaway in Vancouver’s vibrant West End.”

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Wedgewood Hotel & Spa is also great if you enjoy that intimate, warm feel. It offers a range of rooms from elegant executive queens to chic penthouse suites with a “long held star appeal” though it remains unpretentious.

AZUR Legacy Collection Hotel is art-deco, silk wallpaper, and understated elegance. Its rooftop bar is National Geographic’s highlight, the “Lavantine Restaurant & Skybar, a colourful oasis atop the Azur Legacy Collection Hotel in the city’s high-rise financial district.”

Do you have a favourite Vancouver hotel?