The fourth and final official ticket sales phase for the 2026 FIFA World Cup is coming up, called the Last-Minute Ticket Sales Phase. If you’ve yet to get your hands on some tickets and are still wanting to, this could be your chance to grab them before having to resort to resellers.

Here’s everything you need to know about the phase.

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Last-Minute Sales Phase

Unlike previous FIFA ticket sales, this phase will be entirely first-come, first-served, and subject to availability. That means it’s up to you to be able to click as fast as possible to land yourself some seats.

As for how booking will look like, “fans will be able to immediately see the matches and categories for which tickets are available, select specific seats, proceed with the purchase and receive confirmation once payment is completed.”

You will also be able to book specific seats directly through the seat map options. There’s also a “Book the best seat” feature available, so you can get the most optimal view in the arena from the remaining ticket pool.

“FIFA encourages fans to check FIFA.com/tickets regularly, as tickets that are temporarily unavailable may become available again through the official platform. Tickets will continue to be released on a rolling basis, including same-day tickets for matches on occasion (subject to availability).”

I Didn’t Get Any Tickets. What Do I Do?

There’s still another chance for you to get tickets aside from the Last-Minute Sales Phase. On top of this final phase, FIFA will be reopening the official Resale/Exchange Marketplace. This gives you the ability to secure tickets in an authorized environment.

“A historic number of fans from across the globe have already secured their spots at the biggest FIFA World Cup ever through the three ticketing phases completed so far. During the Random Selection Draw phase alone, more than 500 million ticket requests were submitted by members of the general public, resulting in over one million tickets being sold by the end of that sales period on 27 February,” says the press release.

The Last-Minute Sales Phase will begin 11:00 ET/17:00 CET on Wednesday, April 1. The Resale/Exchange Marketplace will open on Thursday, April 2.

For more information, visit the official FIFA World Cup website here.