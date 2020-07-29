Here’s All The Movies Screening at Langley’s Drive-In Theatre This Weekend

It’s nearly the long weekend and one thing to do while still social distancing is to get out to the drive-in movie theatre.

Langley’s Twilight Theatre is open to the public, with a limit to the number of cars. The theatre has introduced online ticket sales, along with other measures, as no walk-ins are permitted at this time.

RELATED: Vancouver’s Newest Dessert Destination Is Opening This Weekend

Tickets range from $14 per person to $42 for up to 6 people. Please refer to the drive-in’s site for ticket availability. If a showing is sold out, tickets will not be available for purchase at the box-office. If a showing is not sold out, then tickets will be made available for purchase at the box-office. It’s important to note that the box-office accepts cash or Interac only.

Here’s what you can get out to see this weekend:

Friday, July 31st:

9:05 pm Transformers

11:45 pm Bumblebee

Saturday, August 1st:

9:05 pm Jungle Book

11:15 pm Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Sunday, August 2nd:

9:00 pm Babe

10:45 pm Liar Liar

12:30 am American Pie

But if you’d rather check out a movie from home, you can see what’s coming to Netflix Canada next month.

So, what film will you be checking out this weekend? Let us know in the comments below!

For more things to do, head to our Events section.