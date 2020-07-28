Everything Coming and Leaving Netflix Canada In August

Dana Bowen | July 28, 2020
Photo: Thibault Penin / Unsplash

The sun has finally made its appearance in Vancouver and it looks like its here to stay. But if you need a break from the heat, Netflix Canada is always there waiting for you.

Here’s everything you can catch on Netflix Canada this August:

Netflix Canada June 2020: Coming Soon

August 1

Photo: Titanic / Facebook

  • Breaking In
  • Down a Dark Hall
  • Gone Baby Gone
  • Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit
  • Lawless
  • Man of Steel
  • Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein
  • Murder on the Orient Express
  • One Day
  • Super 8
  • Super Monsters: The New Class
  • Superman Returns
  • The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
  • The Indian in the Cupboard
  • The Predator
  • The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie
  • Titanic
  • Upgrade
  • We’re the Millers
  • August 2
  • Connected
  • August 3
  • Immigration Nation

August 4

  • A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp
  • Kingdom, Season 1-3
  • Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave
  • Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab
  • Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning

August 5

Photo: Bring It On / Facebook

  • 10 Cloverfield Lane
  • Anelka : L’Incompris / Anelka: Misunderstood
  • Bring It On
  • Bring It On Again
  • Bring it On: All or Nothing
  • Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
  • Bring It On: In It to Win It
  • Conan the Barbarian
  • Doom
  • EDtv
  • The Little Rascals
  • World’s Most Wanted

August 6

  • The Rain, Season 3
  • The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods

August 7

  • Alta Mar / High Seas, Season 3
  • Berlin, Berlin
  • The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Kids In Space
  • ¡Nailed It! México, Season 2
  • The New Legends of Monkey, Season 2
  • Selling Sunset, Season 3
  • Sing On! Germany
  • Tiny Creatures
  • Wizards: Tales of Arcadia
  • Word Party Songs
  • Work It

August 10

  • Game On: A Comedy Crossover Event

August 11

  • Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids

August 12

  • The New Romantic
  • (Un)Well

August 13

  • Une fille facile / An Easy Girl

August 14

  • 3%, Season 4
  • Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story
  • El robo del siglo
  • Fearless
  • Glow Up, Season 2
  • Project Power
  • Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun
  • Searching
  • Teenage Bounty Hunters

August 15

Photo: Mirror Mirror / Facebook

  • Mirror Mirror
  • Rita: Season 5
  • Stranger, Season 2

August 17

  • Crazy Awesome Teachers
  • Glitch Techs, Season 2

August 19

  • Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind
  • DeMarcus Family Rules
  • High Score
  • What to Expect When You’re Expecting

August 20

  • Biohackers
  • Great Pretender
  • John Was Trying to Contact Aliens

August 21

  • Alien TV
  • Fuego negro
  • Hoops
  • Lucifer, Season 5
  • The Sleepover

August 22

  • Escape Plan
  • How to Get Away With Murder, Season 6

August 23

  • 1BR

August 25

  • Emily’s Wonder Lab
  • Trinkets, Season 2

August 26

  • Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol
  • The Equalizer 2
  • Million Dollar Beach House
  • Rising Phoenix

August 27

  • Aggretsuko, Season 3

August 28

  • All Together Now
  • Cobra Kai, Seasons 1-2
  • I Am a Killer: Released
  • Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins

What’s Leaving Netflix Canada:

  • Skins: Vol. 1-7
  • Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
  • 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
  • Bridget Jones’s Diary
  • 22 Jump Street
  • Nashville: Season 1-6
  • Braveheart
  • Easy A
  • Matilda
  • The Holiday

You can also check out Disney’s streaming service, Disney+, which features an extensive library of classics.

