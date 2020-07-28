Everything Coming and Leaving Netflix Canada In August

The sun has finally made its appearance in Vancouver and it looks like its here to stay. But if you need a break from the heat, Netflix Canada is always there waiting for you.

Here’s everything you can catch on Netflix Canada this August:

Netflix Canada June 2020: Coming Soon

August 1

Breaking In

Down a Dark Hall

Gone Baby Gone

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit

Lawless

Man of Steel

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein

Murder on the Orient Express

One Day

Super 8

Super Monsters: The New Class

Superman Returns

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

The Indian in the Cupboard

The Predator

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie

Titanic

Upgrade

We’re the Millers

August 2

Connected

August 3

Immigration Nation

August 4

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp

Kingdom, Season 1-3

Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave

Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab

Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning

August 5

10 Cloverfield Lane

Anelka : L’Incompris / Anelka: Misunderstood

Bring It On

Bring It On Again

Bring it On: All or Nothing

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Conan the Barbarian

Doom

EDtv

The Little Rascals

World’s Most Wanted

August 6

The Rain, Season 3

The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods

August 7

Alta Mar / High Seas, Season 3

Berlin, Berlin

The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Kids In Space

¡Nailed It! México, Season 2

The New Legends of Monkey, Season 2

Selling Sunset, Season 3

Sing On! Germany

Tiny Creatures

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia

Word Party Songs

Work It

August 10

Game On: A Comedy Crossover Event

August 11

Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids

August 12

The New Romantic

(Un)Well

August 13

Une fille facile / An Easy Girl

August 14

3%, Season 4

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story

El robo del siglo

Fearless

Glow Up, Season 2

Project Power

Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun

Searching

Teenage Bounty Hunters

August 15

Mirror Mirror

Rita: Season 5

Stranger, Season 2

August 17

Crazy Awesome Teachers

Glitch Techs, Season 2

August 19

Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind

DeMarcus Family Rules

High Score

What to Expect When You’re Expecting

August 20

Biohackers

Great Pretender

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens

August 21

Alien TV

Fuego negro

Hoops

Lucifer, Season 5

The Sleepover

August 22

Escape Plan

How to Get Away With Murder, Season 6

August 23

1BR

August 25

Emily’s Wonder Lab

Trinkets, Season 2

August 26

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol

The Equalizer 2

Million Dollar Beach House

Rising Phoenix

August 27

Aggretsuko, Season 3

August 28

All Together Now

Cobra Kai, Seasons 1-2

I Am a Killer: Released

Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins

What’s Leaving Netflix Canada:

Skins: Vol. 1-7

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Bridget Jones’s Diary

22 Jump Street

Nashville: Season 1-6

Braveheart

Easy A

Matilda

The Holiday

