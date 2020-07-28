Everything Coming and Leaving Netflix Canada In August

The sun has finally made its appearance in Vancouver and it looks like its here to stay. But if you need a break from the heat, Netflix Canada is always there waiting for you.
Here’s everything you can catch on Netflix Canada this August:
Netflix Canada June 2020: Coming Soon
August 1
- Breaking In
- Down a Dark Hall
- Gone Baby Gone
- Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit
- Lawless
- Man of Steel
- Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein
- Murder on the Orient Express
- One Day
- Super 8
- Super Monsters: The New Class
- Superman Returns
- The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
- The Indian in the Cupboard
- The Predator
- The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie
- Titanic
- Upgrade
- We’re the Millers
- August 2
- Connected
- August 3
- Immigration Nation
August 4
- A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp
- Kingdom, Season 1-3
- Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave
- Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab
- Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning
August 5
- 10 Cloverfield Lane
- Anelka : L’Incompris / Anelka: Misunderstood
- Bring It On
- Bring It On Again
- Bring it On: All or Nothing
- Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
- Bring It On: In It to Win It
- Conan the Barbarian
- Doom
- EDtv
- The Little Rascals
- World’s Most Wanted
August 6
- The Rain, Season 3
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods
August 7
- Alta Mar / High Seas, Season 3
- Berlin, Berlin
- The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Kids In Space
- ¡Nailed It! México, Season 2
- The New Legends of Monkey, Season 2
- Selling Sunset, Season 3
- Sing On! Germany
- Tiny Creatures
- Wizards: Tales of Arcadia
- Word Party Songs
- Work It
August 10
- Game On: A Comedy Crossover Event
August 11
- Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids
August 12
- The New Romantic
- (Un)Well
August 13
- Une fille facile / An Easy Girl
August 14
- 3%, Season 4
- Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story
- El robo del siglo
- Fearless
- Glow Up, Season 2
- Project Power
- Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun
- Searching
- Teenage Bounty Hunters
August 15
- Mirror Mirror
- Rita: Season 5
- Stranger, Season 2
August 17
- Crazy Awesome Teachers
- Glitch Techs, Season 2
August 19
- Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind
- DeMarcus Family Rules
- High Score
- What to Expect When You’re Expecting
August 20
- Biohackers
- Great Pretender
- John Was Trying to Contact Aliens
August 21
- Alien TV
- Fuego negro
- Hoops
- Lucifer, Season 5
- The Sleepover
August 22
- Escape Plan
- How to Get Away With Murder, Season 6
August 23
- 1BR
August 25
- Emily’s Wonder Lab
- Trinkets, Season 2
August 26
- Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol
- The Equalizer 2
- Million Dollar Beach House
- Rising Phoenix
August 27
- Aggretsuko, Season 3
August 28
- All Together Now
- Cobra Kai, Seasons 1-2
- I Am a Killer: Released
- Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins
What’s Leaving Netflix Canada:
- Skins: Vol. 1-7
- Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
- 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
- Bridget Jones’s Diary
- 22 Jump Street
- Nashville: Season 1-6
- Braveheart
- Easy A
- Matilda
- The Holiday
