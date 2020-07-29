Vancouver’s Newest Dessert Destination Is Opening This Weekend

Those who skip dinner and go straight for dessert will enjoy a new spot opening its doors in Vancouver on Saturday, August 1st.

With its vast selection of sweets—Melo Patisserie will surely be a welcomed addition to the Mount Pleasant neighbourhood.

While the late-night dessert shop hasn’t released a menu just yet, it will be all about chocolate, pastries and cakes.

It is taking over the previous space that used to house Nice Cafe.

Melo Patisserie

When: Opening Saturday, August 1st, 2020

Where: 154 East 8th Avenue, Vancouver

