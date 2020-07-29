Vancouver’s Newest Dessert Destination Is Opening This Weekend

Those who skip dinner and go straight for dessert will enjoy a new spot opening its doors in Vancouver on Saturday, August 1st.
With its vast selection of sweets—Melo Patisserie will surely be a welcomed addition to the Mount Pleasant neighbourhood.
While the late-night dessert shop hasn’t released a menu just yet, it will be all about chocolate, pastries and cakes.
It is taking over the previous space that used to house Nice Cafe.
Melo Patisserie
When: Opening Saturday, August 1st, 2020
Where: 154 East 8th Avenue, Vancouver
