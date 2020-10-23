The Best Pumpkin Patches To Visit In Metro Vancouver This Fall

A visit to the pumpkin patch is a fall tradition for many—no matter how old you are. So grab a PSL and check out one of the best pumpkin patches in Metro Vancouver to get in the autumnal spirit.

From apple cider slushies and hay rides to petting goats and picking pumpkins—these spots have got it all.

Best Pumpkin Patches In Metro Vancouver

Taves Family Farms – Abbotsford

This family farm has everything you need for a fun fall day, including apple cider slushies, hay rides and a plethora of pumpkins just waiting to be picked at the patch. They also have a corn maze, petting zoo and a u-pick apple area. Those looking to further add to the experience with a more grown-up beverage can make a stop at Taves Estate Cidery. Get a couple flights of their delicious cider with labels inspired by animals that actually live on the farm. They have an outdoor dining area where you can sit back and enjoy your drink while watching the goats.

Location: 333 Gladwin Road

Maan Farms – Abbotsford

For the ultimate pumpkin patch experience, head to Maan Farms. They have a wide variety of activities to take part in besides hunting down the perfect pumpkin. They include: a ‘Frozen’ themed corn maze during the daytime, petting zoo, jumping pillow, zipline and what they call Canada’s scariest corn maze at nighttime. Mama Maan’s Kitchen serves up some authentic Indian food, along with farm favourites like caramel apples and pumpkin pie. You can also try their Pumpkin Spice Cream which is pumpkin flavoured soft-serve served inside a miniature pumpkin and topped off with a homemade ginger molasses cookie and whipped cream.

Location: 790 McKenzie Road

Aldor Acres – Langley

Take a walk through this pumpkin patch or go through the pumpkin patch drive-thru. There are over 20 acres worth of pumpkins to choose from. Guests can also spend some quality time with the farm’s many residents, which include: pigs, donkeys, goats, emus, horses and newborn twin calves named Bonnie and Henry—a nod to our provincial health officer.

Location: 8301 252 Street

Laity Pumpkin Patch – Maple Ridge



If you’re heading to Maple Ridge—you can check out two different Laity locations for all your pumpkin needs (they’re right across the street from each other). There are plenty of attractions to take part in, including: a farmer play centre, hay wagon, corn maze, obstacle course and a variety of adorable farm animals.

Location: 21145 128th Avenue or 12725 Laity Street

Petey’s Pumpkin Patch – Chilliwack



This must-visit spot has four different pumpkin patches to explore, train rides, interactive games and a petting zoo. It’s also pet friendly so you can bring along your four-legged BFF in your quest to find the best pumpkin the patch has to offer.

Location: 9423 Gibson Road

Richmond Country Farms – Richmond



A whimsical farm experience for all ages. Go on a wagon ride out to the pumpkin patch or check out the corn maze. There’s also plenty of food vendors available on-site—making it the perfect place to spend an entire afternoon with the whole family (including your dog, which are welcome on-leash).

Location: 12900 Steveston Hwy

