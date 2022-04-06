Vancouver is Getting a Medieval Tavern With a Big Feast and Duelling Knights

It’s gonna’ be a ye olde good time up at the old Alpen Club on Victoria Dr. this spring. A medieval tavern is popping up for the month of May, complete with costumes, dinner and live performances.

For fans of the Medieval Times in Ontario, this will be something like it but on a smaller scale.

There will be a duelling knight fight, fighting for the princess, a visit from a man dressed up as an old fashioned king and guests are highly encouraged to wear costumes.

Best dressed will win a prize.

Guests will also get to enjoy a feast, fit for a Kinsip and sip on a tankard of the finest ale.

The Alpen Club is the neat looking old fashioned German building on Victoria near the Value Village.

Medieval Tavern Pop-Up Vancouver

When: May 2022

Where: The Alpen Club, 4875 Victoria Dr.

Admission: TBA

