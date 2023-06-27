The Massey Tunnel Is Getting Replaced With a $4.15 billion ‘8 Lane Tube’

It has been a few years since the announcement of the plans to replace the 62-year old George Massey Tunnel. It now appears the project is finally underway.

The B.C. government has just released a request for qualifications to shortlist potential contractors for the construction of the new eight-lane tunnel beneath the Fraser River.

Although the project itself will take another decade to complete, this is a major milestone for moving forward.

RELATED: New BC Transit Route Will Finally Connect Lougheed Skytrain to Chilliwack

At 629m long, the Massey Tunnel sees on average 80,000 vehicle trips a day. It is an extremely busy route that is often congested during traffic hours.

A better solution to traffic between Richmond and Delta on Highway 99 has been in discussions for years. Now a new plan has been confirmed. The existing tunnel will be replaced with an 8-lane immersed tube tunnel.

The Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Rob Fleming confirmed on March 18, 2021 that the tunnel is slated to be fully open sometime in 2030 at the latest. The existing crossing will be decommissioned by 2032.

Prior to beginning construction on the new tunnel the existing Steveston interchange will be replaced. The work is already underway and is slated to complete in late 2025.

By the end of this year we are expected to see a Bridgeport Road bus connection and a widening of the Hwy 99 and 17A off-ramp. By the end of 2023 there is expected to be new Bus-on-shoulder transit lanes on Hwy 99.

More On The Project

The original estimate for the total cost of the project was $4.5 billion, it has now been updated to $4.15. The new toll-free tunnel will feature 8 lanes, 2 of which will be dedicated to bus rapid transit. There will also be a separated paths for cyclists and pedestrians.