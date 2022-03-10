New BC Transit Route Will Finally Connect Lougheed Skytrain to Chilliwack

Currently travelling from downtown Vancouver to Chilliwack takes two hours and 21 minutes riding two buses and one train. The westward extension of the 66 Fraser Valley Express (FVX) bus won’t shorten the time it takes to commute but it will mean one can catch a bus directly from Lougheed Skytrain station to Chilliwack.

The long anticipated extension starts on March 27.

Currently if one wants to travel from downtown Vancouver to Chilliwack the shortest bus route includes a train to Lougheed, catching the 555 Port Mann/ Carvolth Exchange bus to Carvolth, then catching the FVX from there.

Two busses instead of three means only one transfer instead of two. Which if you are transiting home from work after a long day can make a huge difference.

The FVX will make 19 roundtrips a day. Its earliest trip west from Chilliwack is at 6:26 a.m. and its final trip west is 7:10 p.m.

Frequency of the FVX will improve slightly with the addition of two more trips.

Going east from Lougheed the route starts at 6:26 a.m. with its final trip at 8:47 p.m. Service is reduced on weekends.

The FVX is operated by B.C. Transit, not Translink so there are separate fares for either service.

