Burnaby Wants To Connect Metrotown Skytrain To The North Shore

It’s going to get a whole lot easier to transit to the North Shore and Burnaby wants a piece of the action.

North Shore Connects, the group behind a newly proposed rapid transit project, is considering two options – gold or purple as seen in the rendering below.

The purple line would stretch 20 kilometres and connect West Vancouver through North Vancouver, travel alongside the IronWorkers Memorial Bridge, head South to Brentwood Town Centre, BCIT before terminating in Metrotown.

Metrotown Skytrain Extension

The Gold Line avoids Burnaby entirely and connects West Vancouver through North Vancouver across the Iron Workers before turning and connecting to West Hastings.

The City of Burnaby is hoping North Shore Connects picks purple.

Either way building rapid transit out of the North Shore is projected to remove 50,000 single car trips on the Lion’s Gate and Ironworker’s bridges.

North Shore Connect also studied how its development would affect housing. The purple line would generate 60% more housing units than the Gold Line.

North Shore Connects is a partnership between the Squamish Nation, Tsleil-Waututh Nation, The City of West Vancouver and the city and district of North Vancouver. The project is currently in the investment stage.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.