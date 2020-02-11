Mario Kart Just Added Vancouver as a Race Track Location

Dana Bowen | February 11, 2020
News
Mario Kart Vancouver
Photo: Mario Kart Tour

Go for a spin through Vancouver, while throwing banana peels and green shells at your enemies. Well not literally – but you can do it through the new Mario Kart Tour game.

Mario Kart Tour is hosting mobile games with varying themes every two weeks. And starting Tuesday night at 10 pm, you can race on a Vancouver tour.

The theme is in celebration of Vancouver’s 10-year anniversary, since the Olympics started here February 12, 2010.

There will be several landmarks to catch along the way, including the Olympic torch in Jack Poole Plaza, as well as Lions Gate Bridge, Coal Harbour and the North Shore mountains.

You can choose between different characters, but the Twitter account shows us silhouettes of just two characters to choose between. Can you guess who they are?

