Go for a spin through Vancouver, while throwing banana peels and green shells at your enemies. Well not literally – but you can do it through the new Mario Kart Tour game.

Mario Kart Tour is hosting mobile games with varying themes every two weeks. And starting Tuesday night at 10 pm, you can race on a Vancouver tour.

RELATED: Time To Conquer Your Favourite Race Track, Real Life Mario Karting Is Coming To Vancouver

The theme is in celebration of Vancouver’s 10-year anniversary, since the Olympics started here February 12, 2010.

There will be several landmarks to catch along the way, including the Olympic torch in Jack Poole Plaza, as well as Lions Gate Bridge, Coal Harbour and the North Shore mountains.

The Valentine's Tour is drawing to a close, but don't let that break your heart! Starting Feb. 11, 10 PM PT, you can take a spin through the city of Vancouver and enjoy its natural beauty. What sights are you looking forward to? #MarioKartTour pic.twitter.com/1R8gWflw2W — Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) February 7, 2020

You can choose between different characters, but the Twitter account shows us silhouettes of just two characters to choose between. Can you guess who they are?

Here are the silhouettes of the new drivers joining #MarioKartTour for the Vancouver Tour! The one on the right looks ready for a camping trip. Surely they're excited to experience Vancouver's majestic nature! pic.twitter.com/v9Digiji1R — Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) February 7, 2020

If you like this, check out the Vancouver Retro Gaming Expo coming soon.

For more Vancouver stories, check out our News section.