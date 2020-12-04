Impressive Waterfront Skywalk Attraction Set To Open In BC This Spring

An impressive new waterfront attraction is set to open on Vancouver Island in Spring 2021.

The $15 million Malahat Skywalk has been under construction for the past year. It’s right at the summit of Malahat Drive, which is along the Malahat Highway.

It will offer both locals and tourists alike a place to soak up unsurpassed views of the Finlayson Arm, Mount Baker and the Gulf Islands.

The skywalk is a wooden structure featuring a spiral viewing tower that runs the length of roughly 32-metres. Therefore, it will boast impressive panoramic views of the area and immerse guests in nature. The area is completely surrounded by towering second-growth Douglas firs and Arbutus trees.

The design also emulates the elevated forest walkways you would see in many European countries. Which also makes it an incredibly unique piece of architecture for B.C.

A new access road is being built from Highway 1 where guests will be able to park and take in some other attractions, including a new cafe and a gift shop.

It was created by the same designers behind the Sea to Sky Gondola in Squamish.

“The Malahat Skywalk is a project that our Nation is proud to partner on,” said Malahat councillor George Harry Jr, when the project was first announced.

“Not only is it a tourism experience that speaks to sustainability and the connection to our land, but it will also provide opportunities for many generations of the Malahat Nation to come. We look forward to telling the stories of our people and welcoming the visitors to our community through the Malahat Skywalk experience.”

The Malahat Skywalk is just 30 minutes away from Victoria and it will likely attract a lot of visitors from the city and anyone who is traveling along the highway.

Malahat Skywalk

When: Expected to open Spring 2021

Where: Just 30 minutes away from Victoria at the summit of Malahat Drive

