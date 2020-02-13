With Valentine’s Day just about here, London Drugs is making it a day to celebrate for all, with a new set of cards.

The chain store released a new collection of Valentine’s Day cards that are based on inclusivity.

That includes cards for queer, non-binary, A-sexual and long distance relationships, along with ones written in braille and other languages.

“Our hope is that everyone can find a card to share their love, regardless of how you identify, your sexual orientation, or the makeup of your relationship,” the website states.

One card reads, “I’m glad we both swiped right,” while another says, “we picked an awkward time to start dating.”

London Drugs is selling 31 Cards For All “to reflect all kinds of love and all kinds of relationships,” the website states. They are all made by local artists.

Each card is $5, with funds going toward United Way’s community initiatives in Western Canada.

You can find the cards in 14 locations across B.C. But if they don’t have one that fits what you’re looking for, you can email the company and let them know what they’re missing.

Where you can find Cards For All:

Granville & Georgia 710 Granville St., Vancouver

West Broadway 525 West Broadway, Vancouver

North Vancouver 2032 Lonsdale Ave, North Vancouver

London Plaza 5971 No.3 Road, Richmond

Spall Plaza 1950 Harvey Avenue, Kelowna

Coquitlam Centre 2929 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam

Robson Street 1187 Robson Street, Vancouver

Wessex – Kingsway 3328 Kingsway Avenue, Vancouver

Harris Green Village 911 Yates Street, Victoria

Davie Street 1650 Davie Street, Vancouver

Ironwood Plaza 11666 Steveston Hwy, Richmond

41st & Victoria 5639 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Hastings & Abbott Street 351 Abbott Street, Vancouver

Vancouver House 201 – 1431 Continental Street, Vancouver

So, once you’ve given one of these Valentine’s Day cards, take your date out for a nice dinner or maybe a massive macaron for two.

