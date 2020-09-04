Paddle The Day Away At This Crystal Clear Lake In BC

Set off into the wilderness to soak up all the beauty that is Lake Lovely Water. One visit here and you’ll truly understand how it got its name.
Outdoor enthusiasts definitely have to spend at least one sunny summer afternoon visiting this hidden gem and paddling through the crystal clear waters.
The trail to Lake Lovely Water is nestled on the west side of the Squamish River—therefore you need a canoe to cross the river.
According to BC Parks, the best way to reach the river is to go west from Highway 99 onto the road that leads into the Upper Squamish Valley.
You then turn left at the fork in the road just past Cheekeye Bridge. From there, you travel about two kilometres past the fork and then turn left onto an unmarked dirt road which will lead you to the river.
It’s part of the Tantalus Provincial Park and the lake is located 3,800 feet above sea level. The park has a cabin on-site that is available for public use by reservation only.
There are also two canoes available to rent out at the cabin, along with paddles and life jackets.
Lake Lovely Water
Where: Tantalus Provincial Park, just north of Squamish
