Vancouver’s New Pasta Boutique Will Also Be an Italian Specialty Grocery Store

Craving a taste of Italy? Luckily, there’s a new specialty grocery store opening in Vancouver soon and it features all things Italian.

La Bottega Di Mangia will open up shop at 1155 Pacific Blvd in the heart of the bustling Yaletown neighbourhood.

The vision is all thanks to the people behind popular Italian eatery Mangia Cucina and Bar, which is located at 2211 Manitoba Street.

RELATED: Famous French Bakery PAUL Just Opened Its Doors In Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LA BOTTEGA DI MANGIA (@labottega604)

The pasta boutique will offer some of the most authentic high-quality Italian ingredients and products you can find in Vancouver.

It will also sell artisanal handmade pasta and sauces all made in-house.

We can never get enough Italian food in our lives so while they haven’t announced an exact opening date yet, we’re excited to hopefully welcome it to the city soon.

You Might Also Like:

La Bottega Di Mangia

When: Opening soon (exact date TBA)

Where: 1155 Pacific Blvd, Vancouver

For more eats in Vancouver and beyond, check out our Food section.