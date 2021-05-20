Sink Your Teeth Into This Vancouver Spot’s Gigantic French Tacos

A popular French-inspired street food is up for grabs in Vancouver that oozes of cheese sauce and comfort. Brick’N’Cheese is one to add to the list.

The restaurant is a ghost concept, which means that there is no strorefront and only exclusively through delivery services. Customers can order their ‘bricks’ through Uber Eats or DoorDash to get it delivered right to their door.

The biggest draw is the secret cheese sauce that customers are raving about.

As soon as you pick up one of their “bricks” you will understand just how it got its name.

These bricks are essentially taco-quesadilla hybrids that are jam-packed with meat, a variety of toppings, and the signature secret cheese sauce all wrapped up.

Be warned that even those with a big appetite may struggle to even finish one brick.

What To Order

The Brick Line-Up offers a variety for all, not just the meat-eater.

Original Brick: Extra lean ground beef and chicken with ketchup, cheddar and pickles

Extra lean ground beef and chicken with ketchup, cheddar and pickles Farmer Brick: Chicken nuggets with honey mustard, mozzarella and mushrooms

Chicken nuggets with honey mustard, mozzarella and mushrooms Hot ‘N’ Spicy Brick: Double extra lean ground beef with Red Hot sauce, cheddar and jalapenos

Double extra lean ground beef with Red Hot sauce, cheddar and jalapenos Veggie Brick: Homemade veggie patty with chipotle sauce, black beans and fried onions

You can opt to also build your own brick. Choose to customize everything, including size, proteins, toppings, sauces and extras.

Something to consider is their fries, which are topped with their… you guessed it, signature cheese sauce.

Brick’N’Cheese

Where: If you’re in the Vancouver area, order via Uber Eats or DoorDash

When: Whenever you are hungry

